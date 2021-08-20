Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PRBZF)

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS: PRBZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.15. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $104.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

