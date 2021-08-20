Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,859 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

C traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 718,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920,976. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

