Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.39. 118,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.