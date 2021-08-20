Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.31) earnings per share.

Shares of RRGB opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

