Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.