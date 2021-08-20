Redwood Investments LLC Has $795,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,231 shares of company stock worth $9,656,158. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

