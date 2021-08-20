Redwood Investments LLC Sells 490 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 53.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 81,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

