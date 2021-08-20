REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Shares of REE opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.