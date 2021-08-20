Refinable Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $12.23 million and $1.54 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,339.18 or 0.99876464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00920352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.48 or 0.06759391 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.