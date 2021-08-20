Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $147.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

