Regal Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. 118,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

