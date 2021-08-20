Regal Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 2,015 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 31,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,653. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.