Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.42.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.