Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.36

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.36 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.13). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 530,175 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £380.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.36.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

