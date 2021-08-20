Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Northland Securities

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REKR. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.