Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $211.44 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 48% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $211.44 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

