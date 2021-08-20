Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.96 and last traded at $47.13. 13,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,163,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,150 shares of company stock worth $3,453,653 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.37.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.