Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.60.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.51. 3,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.78. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.