Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.01.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

