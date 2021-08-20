Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brambles Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brambles in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.97. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

