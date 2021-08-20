Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM):

8/7/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

8/6/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $11.68 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

