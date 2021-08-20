Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for West Fraser Timber (WFG)

West Fraser Timber (TSE: WFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$141.00.

7/29/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$156.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$412.00.

7/7/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “action list buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$87.64. 894,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,113. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

