ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce sales of $823.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $877.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.90 million. ResMed posted sales of $751.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,247 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $285.69. 422,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,661. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

