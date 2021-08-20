Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Crexendo alerts:

This table compares Crexendo and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.28 $7.94 million $0.47 11.87 Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.76 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and Advanced Info Service Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% Advanced Info Service Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats Advanced Info Service Public on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.