RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,116. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -169.59 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.85.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,139,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,231 shares of company stock worth $9,656,158 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

