RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

