Robert Janssen Sells 2,917 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Robert Janssen sold 49,583 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $597,970.98.
- On Friday, August 6th, Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00.
Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.
DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
