Robert Janssen Sells 2,917 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Robert Janssen sold 49,583 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $597,970.98.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

