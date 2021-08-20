Robert W. Baird Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $105.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

