Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 3.5%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.13. Approximately 190,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,695,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.