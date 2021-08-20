Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,892,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

