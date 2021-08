Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after buying an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 885,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,756. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38.

