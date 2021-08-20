Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,018,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 465,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.26.

