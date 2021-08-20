Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $343.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.