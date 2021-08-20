Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 691,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $404.00 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $410.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.02.

Get Roche alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.