Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $410.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.16.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $343.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a 12 month low of $145.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,076 shares of company stock valued at $178,021,665. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

