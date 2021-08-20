Rope ($ROPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $424.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $23.88 or 0.00048782 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $668,709.76 and $424.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rope has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

