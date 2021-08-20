Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report earnings of $3.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.61. 10,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,604. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

