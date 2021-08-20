Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

