Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $126.58, but opened at $121.25. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ross Stores shares last traded at $119.65, with a volume of 51,468 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 175,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.