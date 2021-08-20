Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get KushCo alerts:

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.58 on Monday. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.