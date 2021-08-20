Rotten Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $254,902.98 and approximately $3,707.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00843218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 99,453,435 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

