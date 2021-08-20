Rowan E. Chapman Sells 5,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
