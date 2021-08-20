Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,531 Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAH stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

