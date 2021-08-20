Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,841 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRG opened at $14.25 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $609.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

