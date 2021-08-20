Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of CUF.UN stock opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.97 and a 1 year high of C$11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

