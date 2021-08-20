Royal Bank of Canada Invests $494,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $4,940,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

