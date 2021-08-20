Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.16.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

