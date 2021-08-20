Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EARN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.91. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 39.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

