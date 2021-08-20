Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

