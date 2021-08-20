Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,828 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 99.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after buying an additional 490,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,810,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,178 shares of company stock worth $14,284,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

